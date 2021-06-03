Sharon Bryers, of Niles

April 22, 1943 — May 26, 2021

Sharon Kay Bryers, 78, of Niles, passed away peacefully at 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph, Michigan following an extended illness. Her family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by the staff of Lakeland Hospital and Caring Circle Hospice at Home.

Sharon was born on April 22, 1943, in Niles, Michigan. She was raised on the family farm on Portage Road and attended Niles Community Schools. She was employed for many years by Brandywine Community Schools as a bus driver, and has lived in Niles for most of her life.

She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a friend to so many. She enjoyed fishing “up-north” at the family’s summer home on Big Star Lake near Baldwin, Michigan. Her favorite past time was getting together with family and friends for a home cooked meal, followed by a rowdy game of poker. She could be found playing the slots at many local casinos.

She was married in 1991 to Jerry Bryers who preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by a son, Duane Flannery in 1997 and a daughter Diane Flannery in 2016; and by her parents Betty and Don Willits.

Surviving family members include her son, Mike (& Robin) Flannery Sr., of Niles; grandchildren, Susan Flannery, Matthew Flannery, Mike Flannery Jr, Matthew Gonzales, Roxy Fergison and Bruce Fergison Jr., all of Niles; great-granddaughters, Brianna Flannery, Alandra, Avy’anna and Aniyiah Gonzales; great-grandsons, Dokota Flannery, Xander McClain and Weston (Flannery); a very dear lifelong friend, Adrienne Ramos. Surviving siblings include Lynn Langston, Bryan Harstein, Cindy Pardy and Randy Harstein. Sharon was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Baxter, and by a brother, William “Buzz” Harstein III. Sharon was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Samuel Gonzales.

The family of Sharon Bryers will gather privately to share memories and celebrate her life at a later time. Contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to the Caring Circle Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane Saint Joseph, Michigan 49085. spectrumhealthlakeland.org/caring-circle. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home in Niles. Online condolences may be left at halbritterwickens.com.