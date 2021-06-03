Fireworks show set for July 2 in Niles

NILES — The show will go on.

After a hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions in 2020, fireworks will return to the Four Flags Apple Festival grounds July 2.

At its May 24 meeting, the Niles City Council agreed to pay up to $20,000 to fund the fireworks, as long as a vendor could be secured. The most recent host of the events had previously expressed it was unable to host the event due to financial constraints and ongoing uncertainty with coronavirus regulations.

Mayor Nick Shelton, who proposed the resolution at the May 24 meeting, announced this week that a contractor had been secured to put on the show.

The fireworks show will begin at dusk July 2, and will be visible from the Apple Festival grounds, 1740 Lake St., Niles, and surrounding areas.

The city also reminded citizens of the fireworks ordinance, which prohibits the display of fireworks by minors, and by anyone at any time except the following: