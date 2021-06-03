Sept. 14, 1920 — June 1, 2021

Eloise Margaret Claire, 100, passed to her rest June 1, 2021, at the Laurels of Goshen after an illness.

She was born Sept. 14, 1920, in Dowagiac, the daughter of Wendell and Margaret (Smith) Samson and has lived in Cass County all of her life. She was a graduate of Dowagiac High School Class of 1937. She was a very kind and loving person, being true to the rearing of her family, her community and her neighbors.

Eloise fell in love with E. Dale Claire, an Edwardsburg native and they were married on Dec. 24, 1941 in Niles. Family who preceded her in passing are her parents, her beloved husband, Dale, in 1984, her son, Brian, in 2007, her sisters, MaBelle, Marie, Genevieve and Gloria and her brothers, LaDell and Kenneth.

Surviving are her children, Donna Kyrias, of Frisco, Texas, Kevin (Kathy) Claire, of Edwardsburg, Doren (Connie) Claire, of Dunnellon, Florida, and a daughter-in-law, Carol Claire, of Edwardsburg. She has 11 grandchildren, Alexander (Dory) Kyrias, Elizabeth (Doug) Niggley, Robert Claire, Trevor Claire, Kristine ( Chris) Peak, Christopher (Jamie) Claire, Aubrey (Wes) Hiemstra, Kelsey (Marc) Gordon, Hollis Claire, Joelene Neese and Destiny Claire. There are 21 great-grandchildren.

Eloise held many jobs over the years, they included: Morry’s Supermarket in Edwardsburg, Mike’s Carry Out in Edwardsburg, Manchow Hardware in Edwardsburg, The Edwardsburg Argus, Roth Construction in Edwardsburg, Dr. Robert Knox in Edwardsburg, The Ink Well in Cassopolis and the Village of Edwardsburg. She especially enjoyed working with family, first at Mike’s Carry out selling burgers and root beer with Donna and Brian then later at the Ink Well, selling office supplies with Carol and Kristine.

She was a member of the Michiana Organ Club, a charter member of the Edwardsburg Business and Professional Women, a charter member of the Edwardsburg Historical Museum and she was given the Dr. John Sweetland Community Service Award.

Family and friends may gather from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. Her Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Scheel, Pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church. Eloise will then be taken to Edwardsburg Cemetery where she will be in the family plot, beside her husband, Dale.

Please note that COVID 19 restrictions are still in place and that there is a 50 person limit.

The family requests that Memorial Donations may be made to the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum, P.O. Box 694, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112-0694.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home.