EHS names Top 10 graduating seniors
EDWARDSBURG — Before graduation Sunday, Edwardsburg High School released its list of Top 10 graduating seniors.
Valedictorians are Emily Andrina, Reagan Hartman, Jackson Hoover, Noah Houseworth and Thomas Oppman.
Salutatorian is Elizabeth Nass.
Rounding out the Top 10 are:
Seventh: Drew Bidwell
Eighth: Aimee Lambert
Ninth: Samuel Kaczor
10th: Jenna McGann
You Might Like
United Way relaunches 21-Day Equity Challenge in honor of Juneteenth
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Following the success of its first two 21-Day Equity Challenges that were offered in January 2021 and... read more