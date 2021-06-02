June 2, 2021

SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

By Submitted

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College recently released the lists of students named to its spring 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.

SMC named 44 students to the president’s list for spring semester 2021.

Students honored on the president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 131 students making dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the president’s list include:

  • Taylor Masse, of Buchanan
  • Rachel Weaver, of Buchanan
  • Harleigh Besaw, of Cassopolis
  • Isabelle Ferguson, of Cassopolis
  • Elizabeth Babler, of Dowagiac
  • Brenna Fisher, of Dowagiac
  • Peytin Lee, of Dowagiac
  • Thomas Pence, of Dowagiac
  • Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac
  • Jossalyn Rogalski, of Dowagiac
  • Jackson Hoover, of Edwardsburg
  • Ellie Stankiewicz, of Edwardsburg
  • Shawn Calhoun, of Niles
  • Elijah Craft, of Niles
  • Shelby Ison, of Niles
  • Brenna Lewis, of Niles
  • Hayley Lloyd, of Niles
  • Elise Loucks, of Niles
  • Stephanie Palmisano, of NIles
  • Samantha Roberts, of Niles
  • Jared Sergio, of Niles

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to be named to the dean’s list include:

  • Tayona Newbern, of Buchanan
  • Hilbert Evans, of Cassopolis
  • Alexis Jackson, of Cassopolis
  • Kailen Sopraseuth, of Cassopolis
  • Ethan Wagner, of Cassopolis
  • Olivia Wildes, of Cassopolis
  • Robert Bressler, of Dowagiac
  • Autumn Brown, of Dowagiac
  • Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac
  • Lyudmila Dickson-French, of Dowagiac
  • Cody Dorman, of Dowagiac
  • Michala Froehlich, of Dowagiac
  • Brady Haas, of Dowagiac
  • Olivia McLaughlin, of Dowagiac
  • Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac
  • Lynsie Stolpe, of Dowagiac
  • Carrie Strauss, of Dowagiac
  • Caleigh Campbell, of Edwardsburg
  • Cole Clark, of Edwardsburg
  • Cody Closson, of Edwardsburg
  • Burgandy Ecker, of Edwardsburg
  • Christopher Fowler, of Edwardsburg
  • Noah Houseworth, of Edwardsburg
  • Taylor Kendall, of Edwardsburg
  • Brianna McCreery, of Edwardsburg
  • Hannah Philpot, of Edwardsburg
  • Jarod Siguenza, of Edwardsburg
  • Alexis Stacy, of Edwardsburg
  • Brittany West, of Edwardsburg
  • Loryn Bartley, of Niles
  • Collin Bohn, of Niles
  • Daniel Brennan, of Niles
  • Davie Colburn, of Niles
  • Justin Crawford, of Niles
  • Ashley Davis, of Niles
  • Chandler Dodd, of Niles
  • Isabella Jackson, of Niles
  • Christina Jacobs, of Niles
  • Kyna Johnson, of Niles
  • Tionge Kamanga, of Niles
  • Thierry Kenko, of Niles
  • Elena Loucks, of Niles
  • Crista Loveing, of Niles
  • Samuel Loveing, of Niles
  • Grace Orpurt, of Niles
  • Sydney Prillwitz, of Niles
  • Carson Schiele, of Niles
  • Kobe Scott, of Niles
  • Anmol Singh, of Niles
  • Dana Thompson, of Niles
  • Samantha Woolverton, of Niles
Print Article

News

Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival returns July 16-17

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools join class-action lawsuit against Juul

Buchanan

Buchanan Boy Scout nears finish of Eagle Scout project building community garden

Business

State senator presents Sister Lakes shop with Small Business of the month award

Cassopolis

SMC announces spring 2021 president’s, dean’s lists

News

Arson suspected as fire departments battle blaze at former National Standard building

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine’s Class of 2021 inspires younger students to reach for graduation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan American Legion participates in National Poppy Day, hangs Hometown Heroes banners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles community comes together for Memorial Day

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Memorial Day festivities return to Dowagiac with ceremony, parade

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

News

Niles Police Log: May 19-26

News

Lakeland to offer walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccinations

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches Summer Stock Up food drive for local pantries

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis celebrates Memorial Day with parade

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church hosts pancake breakfast to support veterans

Berrien County

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle on Bakertown Road

Cass County

Elkhart man pleads guilty to home invasion near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 21 years in office, 40-year career

Cass County

Man sentenced for causing accident that killed his cousin

Cass County

Cass County preservation project receives state honor