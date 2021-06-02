Niles native topic for New Buffalo Friends of the Library presentation

NEW BUFFALO — Author, playwright and sports journalist Ring Lardner will be profiled at the next Community Forum Zoom presentation sponsored by the New Buffalo Friends of the Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

His name may or may not “ring” a bell, but in his heyday, this Niles native and literary giant was the first “In the Wake of the News” as a sports columnist for the Chicago Tribune. Along the way, he also covered the 1919 Black Sox scandal and World War I, co-wrote a Broadway play with George M. Cohan and was a magazine writer, lyricist, novelist and short story author whose many admirers included a young Ernest Hemingway.

The life of this local writing legend will be reviewed by Mollie Watson, assistant director of the Niles History Center.

The Zoom link to join the Forum is found under activities/events at newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or on its Facebook page. Those wishing to attend can also email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.