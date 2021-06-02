Buchanan duo qualify for state golf finals

SOUTH HAVEN — Ethan Valentine and John Gartland, of Buchanan, qualified as individuals for the Division 3 state golf finals, which will be hosted by Grand Valley State University at The Meadows June 11-12.

Valentine and Gartland were the top two finishers who were not on a qualifying team at the Division 3 Regional hosted by South Haven at Hawkshead Wednesday. Valentine shot a round of 80, and Gartland shot 85. Hillsdale’s Corbyn Beach was the third individual qualifier as he also shot an 85.

Lake Odessa Lakewood won the regional championship with a team score of 331. Schoolcraft finished second with a 367 and Parchment third with a 372. All three teams advance to the state finals.

Lakewood’s Trevor Simon was the medalist after finishing with a 75.

Buchanan shot 434 as a team, while Dowagiac shot 417, and Brandywine shot 546.

Jonathan Bontrager led Dowagiac with a round of 92. Ben McKee led the Bobcats with a score of 125.

Division 3 Regional

At Hawkshead, South Haven

Medalist

Trevor Simon, Lake Odessa Lakewood – 75

Qualifying Teams

Lake Odessa Lakewood 331, Schoolcraft 367, Parchment 372

Individual Qualifiers

Ethan Valentine, Buchanan 80; John Gartland, Buchanan 85; Corbyn Beach, Hillsdale 85

Buchanan Results 434

Ethan Valentine 80, John Gartland 85, Logan Carson 117, Nicholas McKean 152

Dowagiac Results 417

Jonathan Bontrager 92, Abraham Guernsey 101, Dane Spagnoli 108, Kaden Sandora 116, Luke Spagnoli 117

Brandywine Results 546

Ben McKee 125, Wesley Marlin 127, Jaedon Waggoner 134, Daniel McKee 160