June 1, 2021

Emerson Haines Jr., of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Nov. 23, 1946 — May 26, 2021

Emerson D. “Emmy” Haines, Jr., 74, of Niles, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from an extended illness and has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior.

His life began Nov. 23, 1946, in Williamsville, Michigan, the oldest of three children born to Emerson and Vivian Haines, Sr. He married Lois Jean Lawson Aug. 20, 1967, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Emmy served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He was combat in Vietnam as a Sergeant and squad leader. Emmy was awarded three Bronze Star medals, the Vietnam Campaign medal, the Air medal, and the National Defense Service medal. After returning from his military service, he worked as a tool and die maker until his retirement in 2010.

Emmy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by wife of almost 55 years, Lois Haines, of Niles; one daughter, Lisa (Mike) Simpson Sr.; four grandchildren, Michael Simpson, Jr., Montana (Landon) Hill, Dakota Haines, Breanne Haines; five great-grandchildren, Avery Wojys, Bentley Wojys, Maverick Hill, Indy Haines, Dallas Haines; one sister, Patricia Goens of Niles; two nieces, Renee Daniels, Sheri (Rodney) Wilson; and two nephews, Dean (Dawn) Lawson, Damon Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Emerson D. Haines, III; and one sister, Kathy Lawson.

Emmy will be laid to rest beside his parents in a private family ceremony in Community Chapel Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan when he will be accorded Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 26-27

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles community comes together for Memorial Day

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Memorial Day festivities return to Dowagiac with ceremony, parade

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Beach Bash organizers provide parking, volunteer options

News

Niles Police Log: May 19-26

News

Lakeland to offer walk-in options for COVID-19 vaccinations

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches Summer Stock Up food drive for local pantries

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis celebrates Memorial Day with parade

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church hosts pancake breakfast to support veterans

Berrien County

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle on Bakertown Road

Cass County

Elkhart man pleads guilty to home invasion near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 21 years in office, 40-year career

Cass County

Man sentenced for causing accident that killed his cousin

Cass County

Cass County preservation project receives state honor

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary discusses international project

Berrien County

LMC names Major Cooper as dean, diversity, equity, inclusion

Cassopolis

Cass County Historical Society resumes regular meetings

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg embarks on mural project

Business

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

Berrien County

Local physician named Berrien County medical director

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident enjoys return to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor unveils new coffee bar, renovations

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles High School graduates Class of 2021

Business

Former Detroit Lions launch cannabis brand, progress on Niles location