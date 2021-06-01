Daily Data: Wednesday, June 2
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 8, BUCHANAN 0
At Buchanan
Halftime score
Dowagiac 3, Buchanan 0
Dowagiac Goals
Thalia Lara, Martha Schaller, Khloie Goins, Emma McCrorey, Jessa Davis Allie Conner 3
Saves
Dowagiac 6 (Kaylah Contreras)
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 3, BRIDGMAN 1
At Bridgman
Bridgman 100 000 0 – 1 1 1
Brandywine 000 030 x – 3 7 2
Cam Barrier (W); Jayce Warren (L), Nate Necas (6)
2B: Kendall Chrismon (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW)
Varsity records: Brandywine 23-8, Bridgman 27-4
NILES 9, DOWAGIAC 1
At Stevensville
Niles 132 210 0 – 9 11 0
Dowagiac 000 100 0 – 1 3 5
Jude Abbadessa (W), Drew Racht (4), Chase Lotsbaich (6); Henry Weller (L), Mason Maggert (5)
2B: Mason Waggoner (N), Abbadessa (N) 2, Lotsbaich (N), Jadon Hainey (N), Gage Vota (N)
Varsity records: Niles 21-10-1, Dowagiac 8-17-1
SOFTBALL
LAKESHORE 10, BUCHANAN 0
At Buchanan
Lakeshore 001 71 – 10 10 0
Buchanan 000 00 – 0 2 1
Gianna kerschbaum (W); Sophia Lozmack (L), Hailee Kara (3)
2B: Kerschbaum (L), Hannah Stankiewicz (L)
HR: Pallas Dominion (L), Kerschbaum (L)
Varsity records: Lakeshore 36-1, Buchanan 30-4
NILES 11, PAW PAW 1
At Niles
Paw Paw 001 00 – 1 5 1
Niles 070 4x – 11 12 0
Mya Syson (W); Hannah Mellinger (L)
2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Syson (N), Hannah Northcutt (N)
HR: Syson (N)
Varsity records: Paw Paw 14-18, Niles 23-11
CENTREVILLE 10, BRANDYWINE 0
At Niles
Brandywine 000 00 – 0 2 3
Centreville 350 02 – 10 12 3
Faith Edwards (W); Kadence Brumitt (L), Hayley Scott (3)
2B: Edwards (CE)
3B: Edwards (CE), Kamryn Troyer (CE)
Varsity records: Centreville 24-5, Brandywine 8-19
DOWAGIAC 15-13, CASSOPOLIS 1-5
At Cassopolis
Dowagiac 660 30 – 15 10 0
Cassopolis 010 00 – 1 4 1
Sierra Carpenter (W); Hailey Hunsberger (L), Kayla Baker (2)
2B: Caleigh Wimberley (D), Mikayla Robinson (CA)
Second Game
Dowagiac 202 022 5 – 13 7 1
Cassopolis 000 010 4 – 5 9 5
Sarah Allen (W); Kayla Baker (L)
2B: Caleigh Wimberley (D)
HR: Aubrey Busby (D), Wimberley (D), Caitlyn Steenma (CA), Ella Smith (CA)
Varsity records: Dowagiac 19-11, Cassopolis 8-14
COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,835 COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Michigan Department... read more