COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 888,581 cases, 19,176 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,835 COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,627 cases and 115 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 888,581 COVID-19 cases and 19,176 related deaths.
