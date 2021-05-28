May 28, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, May 28

By Staff Report

Published 7:12 am Friday, May 28, 2021

SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 3, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

At Berrien Springs

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 2, Berrien Springs 0

 

First Half

D – Martha Schaller

D – Faith Green

 

Second Half

D – Riley Stack (Allie Conner assist)

 

Shots on Goal

Dowagiac 15

Berrien Spring 2

 

Saves

Dowagiac 1 (Kaylah Contreras)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 7-6-1

 

SOFTBALL

DOWAGIAC 5-7, DECATUR 0-8

At Decatur

First Game

Dowagiac        201      010      1 – 5 8 1

Decatur           000      000      0 – 0 3 4

Sierra Carpenter (W); Cecilia Conforti (L)

2B: Carpenter (DO) 2, Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Emma Madden (DE)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        000      202      3 – 7 5 3

Decatur           032      000      3 – 8 7 3

Breanna Franks, Cecilia Conforti (W); Sierra Carpenter, Jessie Hulett (2), Aubrey Busby (L,3)

2B: Emma Madden (DE), Lauren Orgin (DE), Conforti (DE)

HR: Gwendoly Grosvenor (DE)

Varsity records: Dowagiac 17-11, Decatur 15-11

 

BASEBALL

DOWAGIAC 11-7, DECATUR 2-3

First Game

Dowagiac        401      103      2 – 11 12 1

Decatur           000      200      0 – 2 8 1

Henry Weller (W); Brandon Bruno (L), Brendan Hunsburger (4)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        300      004      0 – 7 10 2

Decatur           110      100      0 – 3 7 4

Maggert (W); Ethan Makowski (L), Alex Smith (6)

2B: Kanyon Binns (DO), Brendan Hunsburger (DE)

Varsity records: Dowagiac 10-16-1, Decatur 13-14

 

