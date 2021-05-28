May 28, 2021

Brandywine’s Marazita named Division IV Regional Coach of the Year

By Staff Report

Published 3:38 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

NILES — Veteran Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita has been named the Division IV Regional Coach of the Year by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Brandywine, which went 14-1 this season and captured its eighth consecutive BCS Athletic Conference championship, won its 11th Division 4 Regional championship.

The Bobcats will compete in the upcoming Division 4 state finals in Kalamazoo June 3-4.

Marazita’s career record is 288-26-12.

