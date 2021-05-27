May 27, 2021

Stella Mae Steiner, of Ann Arbor

By Submitted

Published 4:11 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Feb. 28, 1937 — May 22, 2021

Stella Mae Steiner, 84, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed into the arms of her Savior on May 22, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, after a prolonged illness.

Stella was born on Feb. 28, 1937, to Stanley and Dolpha Reed in Niles, Michigan. After graduating from Niles Senior High School in 1955, she began her career as a secretary first at Electric Voice in Buchanan, Michigan and later at a local law firm.

While still in high school, Stella began dating the love of her life Charles Steiner. She and Chuck were wed in November 1957, and went on to have three children, Gail, Kelly, and Scott.

Stella was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family and her friends.  Compassionate and caring, she strove to better the lives of others. She truly had the ability to make anyone she met feel important and valued. Her delightful sense of humor and wit endeared her to all who knew her.  Stella was a passionate gardener and enjoyed traveling.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, Stanley and Dolpha; her daughter, Kelly; and her brother, William.  She is survived by her sister, Alice Miller; her brothers, Edward (Joann) Reed and James Reed; her sister-in-law, Janet Reed; her sons, Gail (Julie) Steiner and Scott Steiner; beloved former daughter-in-law, Mary Francis Steiner; her four grandchildren, Charles Mormon, Mathew (Stephanie) Steiner, Ian (Corey) Pomerville, and Andrew Pomerville; four great-grandchildren; and her loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life and the interment of her ashes will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Arbor, at a future date yet to be announced.  Arrangements are being handled by the Nie Family Funeral Home, 3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Former Detroit Lions launch cannabis brand, progress on Niles location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library’s poetry contest winners announced

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Cassopolis

Project Graduation hosts parade for Cassopolis seniors

Cass County

Cass County Historical Commission to resume tours of historic Newton House

Cass County

Alcohol induced fight results in father shooting son

Buchanan

Girl Scout troop donates care packages for foster children

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum hosting plant sale through June 12

News

Lighthouse Autism Center opens in Niles

Buchanan

Pears Mill opens season Saturday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 24-25

Education

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

Buchanan

Former Niles chamber president dies at 85

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

Dowagiac

Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to host market animal workshop

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 17-24

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Gold Star Mothers host ceremony honoring WWI heroes

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Bobcats to perform “Fame: The Musical Jr.”

News

Downtown Niles restaurant pivots to food truck for summer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 885,319, 19,019 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer Concert Series returns June 3

News

Niles Police Department urges residents to lock car doors to deter theft