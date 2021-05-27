PHOTO GALLERY: BCS Red Division Track Championships
NILES — Berrien Springs swept the boys and girls BCS Red Division Track Championships at Niles High School Wednesday.
The Vikings finished second in the girls results, while Buchanan finished second in the boys results.
The division meet was the final event of the regular season for the track teams. Those athletes who have qualified will now set their sights on the state finals, which are a week from Saturday at various sites around the state.
