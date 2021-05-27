May 27, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: May 24-25

By Submitted

Published 8:54 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

May 24

9:46 a.m. – Front/Sheldon, traffic stop

10:00 a.m. – Center, general assist

10:41 a.m. – Riverside/Dogwood, traffic stop

10:51 a.m. – Front/Telegraph, traffic stop

1:34 p.m. – M-51 South, traffic assist

2:16 p.m. – Prairie Ronde, civil dispute

4:53 p.m. – High/Pennsylvania, traffic stop/arrest for operating while intoxicated

5:30 p.m. – Hamilton, civil dispute

6:36 p.m. – Police Department, assist another agency

8:05 p.m. – Northside Liquor, suspicious situation

8:15 p.m. – Front, suspicious situation

9:00 p.m. – Mill, civil dispute

9:14 p.m. – Second, hit & run traffic crash

10:42 p.m. – Railroad, public peace

 

May 25

8:50 a.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, traffic stop

10:12 a.m. – High/Front, traffic stop

11:00 a.m. – Telegraph/Center, traffic stop

11:17 a.m. – Front, vehicle lock out

11:54 a.m. – M-51 North/Burmax, traffic stop

1:00 p.m. – Sherwood, civil dispute

1:23 p.m. – Walnut, stalking complaint

1:50 p.m. – Spruce, civil dispute

2:35 p.m. – High/Walnut, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, public peace

7:00 p.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, assault complaint

7:27 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint

9:00 p.m. – M-51 South/Pokagon, traffic crash/arrest for operating while intoxicated

10:36 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

10:42 p.m. – Indian Hills Apartments, stalking complaint

