COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,809 COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 264 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 4,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,609 cases and 115 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 886,660 COVID-19 cases and 19,090 related deaths.