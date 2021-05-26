May 26, 2021

Deloris L. Hesser, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

June 10, 1928 — May 21, 2021

Deloris L. Hesser, 92, of Edwardsburg, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Mason City, Iowa on June 10, 1928, to the late Clifton H. and Tilda G. (Bendickson) Medlin.

On Aug. 27, 1969, she married John B. Hesser in Buchanan. Together they raised eight children. She worked at Simplicity Pattern Company as a press operator, for many years.

Deloris enjoyed socializing and being around people. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star order. For several years she was able to winter in Dade City, Florida. In her free time you would often find her crocheting or knitting. Deloris loved her family, absolutely adored her grandchildren, and was affectionately known as “Aunt Boo” to her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Hesser; children, Eugene “Gene” Onken, and Janice Evans, siblings; Leroy Medlin, Leonna Repar, Dewain Medlin, and Sceola Medlin.

Deloris is survived by her sons, Donald (Valorie) Hesser, of Decatur; Scott Hesser, of Detroit; daughters Deborah Hesser, of Edwardsburg and Joyce Lotsbaich, of Niles; two step-daughters, Sandra (Bill) Daam, and Marietta Paul; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place; she will be laid to rest in Daily Cemetery with her husband.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

