May 26, 2021

Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

By Submitted

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Road Department is welcoming new leadership.

Wednesday, the department announced Greg Trail as the new BCRD superintendent. The superintendent position was previously held by Don Geisler, who retired earlier this month after more than 35 years of continued service.

Trail started his career with the BCRC in December 1997. Trail worked as a medium equipment operator for approximately 10 years before becoming the construction foreman.

Just prior to becoming the new superintendent, Trail was the Eau Claire garage foreman for 10 years. Trail is a Berrien County resident with a wife and two sons. When he is not working for the county, he enjoys spending time outdoors.

Further, after the retirement of Milt Sluder in March of this year, Derek Renbarger transitioned from construction foreman to Baroda garage foreman. Renbarger was hired in May 2008 as a MEO, and was promoted to construction foreman in spring 2017.

Renbarger oversaw the construction crew and winter maintenance night shift until transitioning to Baroda garage foreman prior to Sluder’s retirement.

Renbarger enjoys spending time with his wife, three kids and dog. When he is not working, he can be found spending time with family, at the ball field or out fishing.

Additionally, the department announced the promotion of Kurt Koenigshof from heavy equipment operator to construction foreman. Koenigshof has been a HEO and part of the construction crew since December 2015.

During his time at the road cepartment, he has been involved in several big projects including the bridge deck on Olive Branch Road, installing a 48-inch diameter tube on Roslin Road and repairing the washout on Red Bud Trail. In his free time, he enjoys attending his daughter’s softball games and working on the family farm.

“The county welcomes the knowledge and experience of these three as they transition into their new job roles,” said BCRD Interim Director Christopher Cook. “The dedication and work being done by road department staff has been integral in the current success of road improvement and safety. The road department also wants to thank Sluder and Geisler for their years of dedicated service.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

Buchanan

Former Niles chamber president dies at 85

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

Dowagiac

Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to host market animal workshop

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 17-24

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Gold Star Mothers host ceremony honoring WWI heroes

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Bobcats to perform “Fame: The Musical Jr.”

News

Downtown Niles restaurant pivots to food truck for summer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 885,319, 19,019 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer Concert Series returns June 3

News

Niles Police Department urges residents to lock car doors to deter theft

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles non-traditional programs graduate students in outdoor ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduates 20-member nursing class

Buchanan

City of Buchanan approves downtown social district

News

Bluegrass festival, fireworks celebration approved by Niles City Council

Berrien County

Several sentenced in Berrien County Court

Cass County

‘Let’s Be Heroes’ motorcycle event raises money for family of slain teenager

News

Gov. Whitmer announces updates to Return-to-Work Safety Guidelines, releases new epidemic order expanding capacity limits

Giving

Area residents, business owners contribute to beautification effort of downtown Niles

Berrien County

Emotions high in courtroom as Benton Harbor woman sentenced for killing man while driving drunk

Cass County

Heritage Southwest ISD granted pre-Labor Day start waiver

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 19-24