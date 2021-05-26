Berrien County Road Department announces new superintendent, construction foreman

BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Road Department is welcoming new leadership.

Wednesday, the department announced Greg Trail as the new BCRD superintendent. The superintendent position was previously held by Don Geisler, who retired earlier this month after more than 35 years of continued service.

Trail started his career with the BCRC in December 1997. Trail worked as a medium equipment operator for approximately 10 years before becoming the construction foreman.

Just prior to becoming the new superintendent, Trail was the Eau Claire garage foreman for 10 years. Trail is a Berrien County resident with a wife and two sons. When he is not working for the county, he enjoys spending time outdoors.

Further, after the retirement of Milt Sluder in March of this year, Derek Renbarger transitioned from construction foreman to Baroda garage foreman. Renbarger was hired in May 2008 as a MEO, and was promoted to construction foreman in spring 2017.

Renbarger oversaw the construction crew and winter maintenance night shift until transitioning to Baroda garage foreman prior to Sluder’s retirement.

Renbarger enjoys spending time with his wife, three kids and dog. When he is not working, he can be found spending time with family, at the ball field or out fishing.

Additionally, the department announced the promotion of Kurt Koenigshof from heavy equipment operator to construction foreman. Koenigshof has been a HEO and part of the construction crew since December 2015.

During his time at the road cepartment, he has been involved in several big projects including the bridge deck on Olive Branch Road, installing a 48-inch diameter tube on Roslin Road and repairing the washout on Red Bud Trail. In his free time, he enjoys attending his daughter’s softball games and working on the family farm.

“The county welcomes the knowledge and experience of these three as they transition into their new job roles,” said BCRD Interim Director Christopher Cook. “The dedication and work being done by road department staff has been integral in the current success of road improvement and safety. The road department also wants to thank Sluder and Geisler for their years of dedicated service.”