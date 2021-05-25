May 25, 2021

SMC graduates 20-member nursing class

By Submitted

Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

DOWAGIAC — On May 15, Southwestern Michigan College welcomed 20 new nurses to America’s largest healthcare profession with more than 3.8 million registered nurses nationwide. The federal government projects that more than 200,000 new RN positions will be created each year through 2026.

The Class of 2021 received associate degrees in nursing immediately following SMC’s 54th Commencement outdoors in Alumni Plaza on the Dowagiac campus.

The class joins the ranks of 3,134 SMC nursing graduates.

May graduates include: Olabisi Adekanmbi of Berrien Springs, Jessica Blank of Niles, Danielle Broyles of Benton Harbor, Lucero Delgado of Hartford, Sarah French of Niles, Joanna Ganzalez-Garcia of White Pigeon, Chance Hallas of Dowagiac, Crystal Helton of Niles, Emily Higginbotham of Buchanan, Jennifer Huntman of South Bend, Kaitlyn Kanaby of Edwardsburg, Heather Lindsley of Niles, Kayla Mullen of South Bend, Shannon Poplawski of St. Joseph, Valerie Rowan of Vandalia, Hollee Schau of Niles, Brooke Smith of Niles, Katlynne Stephan of Elkhart, Keeley Taylor of Edwardsburg and Jodi Welbaum of Niles.

Crystal Helton was presented a Lamp of Knowledge in recognition of the peer-selected Florence Nightingale Award, which embodies selflessness, compassion, thoughtfulness, team play, dependability, generosity and humility.

Alexandra West, who returned from the spring 2020 class to walk in the ceremony, said she felt grateful to SMC to get “to stand on stage in front of family and friends, have our moment and gain closure after a long, unpredictable year.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Downtown Niles restaurant pivots to food truck for summer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 885,319, 19,019 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Summer Concert Series returns June 3

News

Niles Police Department urges residents to lock car doors to deter theft

Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles non-traditional programs graduate students in outdoor ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduates 20-member nursing class

Buchanan

City of Buchanan approves downtown social district

News

Bluegrass festival, fireworks celebration approved by Niles City Council

Berrien County

Several sentenced in Berrien County Court

Cass County

‘Let’s Be Heroes’ motorcycle event raises money for family of slain teenager

News

Gov. Whitmer announces updates to Return-to-Work Safety Guidelines, releases new epidemic order expanding capacity limits

Giving

Area residents, business owners contribute to beautification effort of downtown Niles

Berrien County

Emotions high in courtroom as Benton Harbor woman sentenced for killing man while driving drunk

Cass County

Heritage Southwest ISD granted pre-Labor Day start waiver

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 19-24

Business

Local businesses navigate CDC mask update

Cass County

Former Niles resident must register as sex offender after contacting teen online

Dowagiac

Dowagiac garden club to plant flowers in honor of former member

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals

Dowagiac

SMC president gives school update to Rotary

Education

NHS announces Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Drunk driver who caused crash killing two in Dowagiac sentenced to prison

Cassopolis

Cassopolis prepares to unveil new beach project with June event

Edwardsburg

Stephen Ministry to host virtual workshop on stress, anxiety