May 25, 2021

Several sentenced in Berrien County Court

By Debra Haight

Published 8:47 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

NILES — Several residents were sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

  • Susan Marie Ernsperger, 50, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to probation, credit for two days served and $412 in fines costs and restitution. The incident occurred March 24 in Buchanan when she ran from police after they asked her about harboring a juvenile.
  • Sharon Marie Clewell, 32, of Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to credit for 49 days served, $858 in fines and costs and 365 days license suspension. The incident occurred Feb. 26 in Niles.
  • Ryan Martin Grimes pleaded to tampering with an electronic device and violating his probation from a 2020 larceny in a building conviction and was sentenced to a six-month extension of his probation and 30 days in jail for the probation violation and 60 days in jail with credit for eight days served and $888 in fines, costs and restitution for the tampering charge. The jail can be served in the Twin County Probation program. The most recent incident occurred March 13 when he cut off his tether.
  • Dakota Lee Kirk pleaded guilty to drunk driving and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 180 days tether, credit for two days served and $1,183 in fines and costs. The incident occurred March 24 in Niles.

Carlos Phillip Veyna, 24, pleaded guilty to use of meth second offense and contempt of court and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for 57 days served and $558 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Aug. 12 in Niles. The contempt is from his failure to show up for sentencing last fall.

