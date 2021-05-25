Niles Police Department urges residents to lock car doors to deter theft

NILES – As National Safety Month approaches in June, the City of Niles Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors to deter any would-be thieves.

Locking car doors is the easiest way to limit theft opportunities and ensure the safety personal safety, safety of family and of belongings, officials said.

Changes in the weather usually cause an uptick in theft, and people are looking for easy targets, said Niles Public Safety Director Jim Millin.

“We have yet to see anyone breaking windows to gain entry, they are looking for easy access,” he said.

The same can be said for locking garage doors. Often, an easily accessible garage offers access to the home as well, Millin said,

The city urged residents to not give thieves access, even during a quick trip to the grocery store.

For more information, call the Niles Police Department at (269) 683-3282.