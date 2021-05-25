COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 885,319, 19,019 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,779 COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,751 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,592 cases and 115 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 885,319 COVID-19 cases and 19,019 related deaths.
