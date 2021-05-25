May 25, 2021

The Buchanan Middle School girls track team won the regional championship Monday. (Submitted photo)

Buchanan girls win middle school regional track meet

By Scott Novak

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Middle School girls track team wrapped up its season with a regional championship Monday.

The Bucks scored 111 points to easily outdistance runner-up Schoolcraft, which finished with 75 points. Berrien Springs was third with 70.33 points.

On the boys side, Buchanan finished third with 63 points. Berrien Springs was the regional champion with 112 points. Schoolcraft took second with 80 points.

“This event wrapped up a very successful season for Buchanan’s Middle School track team,” said Coach Reid McBeth.

Winning championships for the Bucks were Audrey Leitz in the 200-meters with a time of 28.9, Maddie Young in the 800-meters with a time of 2:40.51, and Liam McBeth in the 800-meters with a time of 2:34.39.

Buchanan also won the 400-, 800- and 3,200-meter relays.

The 400-meter team, which posted a time of 56.97, consisted of Aspen Berry, Sutherland Phillip, Kenzie Boller and Justyce Cashier. The 800-meter team was made up of Berry, Phillip, Boller and Evyn Pruett. That squad ran a time of 2:01.82.

The 3,200-meter squad, consisting of Cato Horvath, Young, Pruett and Adyson Baker, ran a time of 11:26.43.

Also medaling for the Bucks were:

  • 70-meters – Phillip, second; Berry, fifth
  • 100-meters – Leitz, second; Cashier, sixth
  • 200-meters – Cashier, second; Jack Sherwood, second
  • 800-meters – Brooke Schlutt, eighth
  • 1,600-meters – Emma Miller, fifth; Baker, sixth; Jacob Kuntz, second
  • 3,200-meters – Miller, third; Kuntz, fourth; Devon Simpson, sixth
  • 400 relay – Gabe Loonsfoot, Jarel Seddon, Jameson Pleasant, Sherwood, second
  • 800 relay – Seddon, Pleasant, Sherwood, McBeth, third
  • 1,600 relay – Seddon, Pleasant, Loonsfoot, McBeth, third
  • 1,600 relay – Leitz, Emma McBeth, Horvath, Pruett, second
  • 3,200 relay – Coy Weinberg, Simpson, Dean Wegener, Kuntz, fourth
  • Pole vault – Weinberg, fifth; Baker, second

 

