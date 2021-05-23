May 23, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: VanDenBerg Invitational

By Staff Report

Published 9:16 am Sunday, May 23, 2021

NILES — The annual VanDenBerg Invitational girls soccer tournament was played under nearly perfect conditions Saturday.

Morning clouds gave way to blue skies, sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, setting the backdrop for competition between hosts Niles and Brandywine against opponents Buchanan and Berrien Springs.

Led by senior Sydney Skarbek’s four goals on the day, Niles captured its third straight tournament title. The Vikings defeated Brandywine 2-0 in 2018, Buchanan 5-1 in 2019, and knocked off the Bucks 5-1 Saturday. There was no tournament in 2020 due to spring sports being canceled due to COVID-19.

