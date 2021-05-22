PHOTO GALLERY: The week in pictures

NILES — As teams continue to jockey for position in division and conference races, rivals started to square off this past week, especially in the BCS Athletic Conference.

Brandywine hosted Buchanan in baseball, softball and track, with the Bucks getting the better of the Bobcats in all three sports. Niles hosted Brandywine in soccer with the Vikings coming away with the 4-0 victory.

On Friday night, Edwardsburg captured the boys Division 2 Regional track championship, which was held in Stevensville at Lakeshore High School.