NHS announces Top 10 graduating seniors

NILES — Niles High School recently announced its Top 10 graduating seniors.

The Class of 2021 valedictorian is Kaleb Ott, son of Kevin and Amy Ott.

His high school accomplishments include:

Student of the Berrien RESA Math and Science Center

Drum Major of the Niles Marching Band for three consecutive years (

Starred as lead characters in multiple plays and musicals

Student director of this year’s spring play

Placed first in the anatomy and physiology event at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition for four consecutive years

Placed second in the Microbe Mission event at the Science Olympiad Regional Competition for two consecutive years

Placed first in the Fundamentals of Web Design event at the BPA Regional Competition

Placed second in the Business Law and Ethics event at the BPA Regional Competition for two consecutive years

Qualified for state twice in BPA

After high school, Ott plans to major in biomedical/biological sciences at the University of Michigan to become a researcher in a biology related field.

The Class of 2021 salutatorian is Dominick Thornton, the son of Ryan and Melissa Thornton.

His high school accomplishments include:

Rensselaer Medal Award

Berrien RESA Outstanding Student Award for mathematics

Berrien RESA Outstanding Student Award for chemistry

American Mathematics Competition 10 Third Place Award

Niles High School Valuable Student of the Month Awards

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All Regional Team

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All District Team

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Individual All Academic Award

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Team All Academic Award

Also in the Top 10 are:

Third: Aidan McKiernan

Fourth: Abigail Fruk

Fifth: Alexis Rauch

Sixth: Rachel Oltz

Seventh: Sydney Skarbek

Eighth: Margaret Chisonga

Ninth: Cade Vota

10th: Emma Armijo