Ruff finishes second at Lifestyles Junior Golf tourney

DOWAGIAC — Calley Ruff finished second in her division at the Lifestyles Junior Golf Tournament hosted recently at Erskine Park Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

Ruff, who was competing in the 16 to 19 age division, shot 88.

Delaney Wade, of Granger, Indiana, won the division with a round of 85. Jordan Jacobs, of Portage, Indiana, was third with a 92. Edwardsburg’s MacKenzie Schmeltz finished fourth after shooting 93.

“Calley shot an impressive 88 in very tough, windy conditions,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “It was her first time under 90 in a tournament.”