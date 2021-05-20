PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates seniors with honors program
DOWAGIAC — Thursday evening was host to a celebration at Dowagiac Union High School.
Proud parents and teachers were on hand to celebrate their students’ success at the 63rd Annual Dowagiac Union High School Honors Program in the gymnasium.
More than 50 Chieftains were recognized for their success in the classroom in the form of certificates, plaques, stoles and scholarships.
“The ceremony, as always, is an honor,” said DUHS Principal Kelly Millin. “This is a special group. I’m so glad they could be here with their families live, in-person. It’s always a good night. We celebrated so many successes.”
The ceremony was especially meaningful to those in attendance after the students persevered and overcame the adversity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They have the grit,” Millin said. “I have no doubt they will take whatever life throws at them. They have the skills. They have the willpower, and they have support from their families and friends. They’re gonna make it, just watch.”
Awards included:
Valedictorian: Martha Schaller
Salutatorian: Mason Dzakowic
High Honor Graduates: Wyatt Bailey, Lizbeth Beltran, Tahneal Brooks, Annabelle Chabitch, Hannah Christner, David Collier II, Daija Conley, Alexandria Conner, Alexandra Crawford, Anna Dobberstein, Mason Dzakowic, Emalee Foote, Emily Gonzalez, Amelia Grote, Lillian Hiler, Jessie Hulett, Abby Ickes, Jayme Mathew, Maria Meza, Gabriel McKinney, Gabrielle Munson, Erica Nash, Cole Parker, Jaleana Payne, Tamia Rimpson, Taylor Roberts, Jacob Rossow, Martha Schaller, Sarah Stovern, Kayla Trilling
Honor Graduates: Dylan Andersen, Madison Ausra Kimi Beattie, Jonathan Bontrager, Alexander Bryant, Jay Henry, Logan Hiler, Tamyra Kirtdoll, Jose Medina, Julian Moreno, Krosslin Nelson, Taylor Palmer, Nathan Phillips, La Reina Reyna, Juliana Reynaga, Isabella Ruiz, Sierria Scott, Sierra Smith
Academic Awards of Excellence — Four Years: Tahneal Brooks, Anna Dobberstein, Mason Dzakowic, Emalee Foote, Emily Gonzalez, Gabrielle Munson, Martha Schaller
Early Middle College Participants: Lizbeth Beltran, Emalee Foote, Amelia Grote, John Jurgenson, Tamyra Kirtdoll, Jaleana Payne, Taylor Roberts
Early Middle College Graduates: Nick Dussel
Scholarships
Dowagiac Elks Club Scholarship: Hannah Christner
Dowagiac Rotary Club Scholarship: Alexandria Conner
Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Scholarship: Erica Nash
Peninsular Lodge No. 10 F. & A.M. Scholarship: Erica Nash
Dowagiac Education Association Scholarships: Mason Dzakowic, Anna Dobberstein
Beta Sigma Phi Theta MU Scholarship: Alexandria Conner
Beta Sigma Phi ECC Scholarship: Erica Nash
Heather Nash Memorial Scholarships: Hannah Christner, Mason Dzakowic
Jim and Mary Alice Giles Scholarships: Alexandria Conner Taylor Palmer
Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarships: Erica Nash, Sarah Stovern
L.A.D.D. Inc. Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey
Dowagiac Optimist Club-Dave Strlekar Memorial Scholarship: Jossalyn Rogalski
Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Taylor Palmer
Steven Briegel Memorial Scholarship: Alexandria Conner
Ronald Latourette Memorial Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey
Kameron Belew Memorial Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Alexandria Conner
Sodexo Services Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Alexandria Conner, Anna Dobberstein, Abby Ickes
Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship: Martha Schaller
Brian Parker Memorial Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey
Albert and Joyce Fritz Baseball Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey
Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship: Erica Nash
Better Business Bureau Scholarship: Alexandria Conner
Dick Dorgan Memorial Scholarship: Anna Dobberstein
Dowagiac Athletic Booster Club Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Alexandria Conner, Martha Schaller, Michael Smith
Chieftain Golf Outing Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Jonathan Bontrager, Alexandria Conner, Anna Dobberstein, Mason Dzakowic, Jessie Hulett, Gabrielle Munson, Taylor Palmer, Jaleana Payne, Martha Schaller, Michael Smith
Van Buren Technology Center Awards
VBTC National Technical Honor Society/Inductee: Krosslin Nelson – Medical Biotechnology National Technical Honor Society Second Year Member: Sierria Scott – Culinary Arts & Catering
VBTC Student of the Year Award in EMT: Alexandra Crawford
CTE Outstanding Student Awards: Wyatt Bailey, Taylor Roberts
Work Base Learning Outstanding Student: Dylan Andersen
Individual College Scholarship Awards
Southwestern Michigan College
Award of Excellence Scholarships: Alexandria Conner, Abby Ickes
SMC Guarantee Scholarship: Abby Ickes
Roadrunner Scholarship: Heaven Wallace
Lake Michigan College
Lake Michigan College Athletic Scholarship: Jessie Hulett
Northern Michigan University 2021 Merit Scholarship: Sarah Stovern
Grand Valley State University 2021 Alumni Heritage Scholarship: Gabrielle Munson
Central Michigan University 2021 Maroon and Gold Merit Scholarship and Multicultural Scholarship: Emily Gonzalez
Western Michigan University
2021 WMU Honor Scholarship: Gabriel McKinney
2021 Gold Scholarship: Hannah Christner
2021 Medallion Scholarship/Jon P. Rood Endowed Scholarship: Jossalyn Rogalski
Ohio Northern University 2021 Faculty Scholarship: Kimi Beattie
Calvin University 2021 Dean’s Scholarship: Anna Dobberstein
University of Michigan 2021 Hail Scholarship: Martha Schaller
Saint Mary’s University 2021 Bertrand Scholarship: Taylor Palmer
United States Military
United States Marine Corps: Michael Bacon
United States Air Force: Nathan Phillips
