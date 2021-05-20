PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates seniors with honors program

DOWAGIAC — Thursday evening was host to a celebration at Dowagiac Union High School.

Proud parents and teachers were on hand to celebrate their students’ success at the 63rd Annual Dowagiac Union High School Honors Program in the gymnasium.

More than 50 Chieftains were recognized for their success in the classroom in the form of certificates, plaques, stoles and scholarships.

“The ceremony, as always, is an honor,” said DUHS Principal Kelly Millin. “This is a special group. I’m so glad they could be here with their families live, in-person. It’s always a good night. We celebrated so many successes.”

The ceremony was especially meaningful to those in attendance after the students persevered and overcame the adversity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have the grit,” Millin said. “I have no doubt they will take whatever life throws at them. They have the skills. They have the willpower, and they have support from their families and friends. They’re gonna make it, just watch.”

Awards included:

Valedictorian: Martha Schaller

Salutatorian: Mason Dzakowic

High Honor Graduates: Wyatt Bailey, Lizbeth Beltran, Tahneal Brooks, Annabelle Chabitch, Hannah Christner, David Collier II, Daija Conley, Alexandria Conner, Alexandra Crawford, Anna Dobberstein, Mason Dzakowic, Emalee Foote, Emily Gonzalez, Amelia Grote, Lillian Hiler, Jessie Hulett, Abby Ickes, Jayme Mathew, Maria Meza, Gabriel McKinney, Gabrielle Munson, Erica Nash, Cole Parker, Jaleana Payne, Tamia Rimpson, Taylor Roberts, Jacob Rossow, Martha Schaller, Sarah Stovern, Kayla Trilling

Honor Graduates: Dylan Andersen, Madison Ausra Kimi Beattie, Jonathan Bontrager, Alexander Bryant, Jay Henry, Logan Hiler, Tamyra Kirtdoll, Jose Medina, Julian Moreno, Krosslin Nelson, Taylor Palmer, Nathan Phillips, La Reina Reyna, Juliana Reynaga, Isabella Ruiz, Sierria Scott, Sierra Smith

Academic Awards of Excellence — Four Years: Tahneal Brooks, Anna Dobberstein, Mason Dzakowic, Emalee Foote, Emily Gonzalez, Gabrielle Munson, Martha Schaller

Early Middle College Participants: Lizbeth Beltran, Emalee Foote, Amelia Grote, John Jurgenson, Tamyra Kirtdoll, Jaleana Payne, Taylor Roberts

Early Middle College Graduates: Nick Dussel

Scholarships

Dowagiac Elks Club Scholarship: Hannah Christner

Dowagiac Rotary Club Scholarship: Alexandria Conner

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Scholarship: Erica Nash

Peninsular Lodge No. 10 F. & A.M. Scholarship: Erica Nash

Dowagiac Education Association Scholarships: Mason Dzakowic, Anna Dobberstein

Beta Sigma Phi Theta MU Scholarship: Alexandria Conner

Beta Sigma Phi ECC Scholarship: Erica Nash

Heather Nash Memorial Scholarships: Hannah Christner, Mason Dzakowic

Jim and Mary Alice Giles Scholarships: Alexandria Conner Taylor Palmer

Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarships: Erica Nash, Sarah Stovern

L.A.D.D. Inc. Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey

Dowagiac Optimist Club-Dave Strlekar Memorial Scholarship: Jossalyn Rogalski

Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Taylor Palmer

Steven Briegel Memorial Scholarship: Alexandria Conner

Ronald Latourette Memorial Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey

Kameron Belew Memorial Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Alexandria Conner

Sodexo Services Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Alexandria Conner, Anna Dobberstein, Abby Ickes

Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship: Martha Schaller

Brian Parker Memorial Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey

Albert and Joyce Fritz Baseball Scholarship: Wyatt Bailey

Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship: Erica Nash

Better Business Bureau Scholarship: Alexandria Conner

Dick Dorgan Memorial Scholarship: Anna Dobberstein

Dowagiac Athletic Booster Club Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Alexandria Conner, Martha Schaller, Michael Smith

Chieftain Golf Outing Scholarships: Wyatt Bailey, Jonathan Bontrager, Alexandria Conner, Anna Dobberstein, Mason Dzakowic, Jessie Hulett, Gabrielle Munson, Taylor Palmer, Jaleana Payne, Martha Schaller, Michael Smith

Van Buren Technology Center Awards

VBTC National Technical Honor Society/Inductee: Krosslin Nelson – Medical Biotechnology National Technical Honor Society Second Year Member: Sierria Scott – Culinary Arts & Catering

VBTC Student of the Year Award in EMT: Alexandra Crawford

CTE Outstanding Student Awards: Wyatt Bailey, Taylor Roberts

Work Base Learning Outstanding Student: Dylan Andersen

Individual College Scholarship Awards

Southwestern Michigan College

Award of Excellence Scholarships: Alexandria Conner, Abby Ickes

SMC Guarantee Scholarship: Abby Ickes

Roadrunner Scholarship: Heaven Wallace

Lake Michigan College

Lake Michigan College Athletic Scholarship: Jessie Hulett

Northern Michigan University 2021 Merit Scholarship: Sarah Stovern

Grand Valley State University 2021 Alumni Heritage Scholarship: Gabrielle Munson

Central Michigan University 2021 Maroon and Gold Merit Scholarship and Multicultural Scholarship: Emily Gonzalez

Western Michigan University

2021 WMU Honor Scholarship: Gabriel McKinney

2021 Gold Scholarship: Hannah Christner

2021 Medallion Scholarship/Jon P. Rood Endowed Scholarship: Jossalyn Rogalski

Ohio Northern University 2021 Faculty Scholarship: Kimi Beattie

Calvin University 2021 Dean’s Scholarship: Anna Dobberstein

University of Michigan 2021 Hail Scholarship: Martha Schaller

Saint Mary’s University 2021 Bertrand Scholarship: Taylor Palmer

United States Military

United States Marine Corps: Michael Bacon

United States Air Force: Nathan Phillips