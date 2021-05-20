May 20, 2021

Jessica Heroy, of Vandalia

By Submitted

Published 5:35 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

March 20, 2006 — May 16, 2021

Jessica Marie “Jess or Jessie” Heroy, 15, of Vandalia, died Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Her life began March 20, 2006, in Niles, born to Mickey Heroy and Heather Rocha.

Jessica loved her family. She could often be found outdoors, barefoot with friends. She enjoyed riding horses, fishing, music and taking selfies. She was an outgoing person who knew how to get you riled up and knew how to have fun. She was a budding makeup artist. Jessica was a cook and baker. She would often make new recipes and they would always taste amazing. She was a TikTok fiend.

Jessica will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her father, Mickey (Jacklyn Ceralde) Heroy, of Vandalia; her mother, Heather Rocha, of Edwardsburg; two sisters, Jasmine, Serenity; two brothers, Isaiah, Loki; maternal grandmother, Cindy Rocha, of Edwardsburg; paternal grandmother, Carol Grayam of Vandalia; great grandfather, Charles Grayam, of Arkansas; aunts, Sunshie (Matthew) Jackson, of Vandalia, Crystal Rocha, of Three Rivers, Elizabeth Rocha, of Niles; uncle, Tony Heroy, of Elkhart, Indiana; close cousin, but considered each other sisters, Brooklynn; great aunt, Carolyn, of Edwardsburg; great uncle, Charles (Donna Demmon) Grayam, of Dowagiac, Tom (Bobbie) Grayam, of Niles; her loyal dog, Koda; and a host of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Barry Heroy; great grandparents, Albert and Dessie Heroy and great grandmother, Dixie Grayam.

Family and friends will gather Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4. to 8 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Jessica will be laid to rest in Edwardsburg Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Jessica be made to the family care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

