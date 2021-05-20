May 20, 2021

Eddies qualify for state finals

By Staff Report

Published 8:42 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

THREE RIVERS — For the sixth consecutive season, the Edwardsburg girls tennis team is heading to the Division 3 state finals.

The Eddies finished third at the Division 3 Regional hosted by Three Rivers Thursday. Jackson Parma-Western was the regional champion with 30 points, while Sturgis was second with 23 and the Eddies third with 16. Niles finished sixth with five points.

The Eddies’ last trip to the state finals was in 2019 when they finished 12th at the state finals. Edwardsburg placed ninth at the state meet in 2018. There was no 2020 spring sports season due to COVID-19.

The Eddies had Leah Hosang reach the championship match at No. 1 singles where she was defeated by Parma-Western’s Caroline Davenport 6-4 and 6-3.

Also making it to the finals was Edwardsburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Channing Green and Jenna McGann, who were defeated by Parma-Western’s Belle Sexton and Maria Macchia 4-6, 6-1 and 6-4.

The Division 3 state finals will be June 4-5 at Holland Christian and Holland West Ottawa high schools.

