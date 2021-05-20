Due to high temperatures, EPS to go virtual Friday

EDWARDSBURG — Due to anticipated high temperatures, Edwardsburg Public Schools will be going virtual Friday.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Knoll announced the virtual day, saying it was due to expected high temperatures and the continued state mask mandate. Friday, all after school activities will continue as scheduled.

According to the district’s heat index limit, set due to the ongoing mask mandate, remote learning is employed anytime the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures above 85 degrees or when the heat index is forecasted above 90.

Today, students met in person for classes, though Knoll said anyone having trouble breathing due to high temperatures would be allowed to temporarily remove their masks.