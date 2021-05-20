May 20, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 5:27 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,720 COVID-19 cases and 261 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 259 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 4,7 co33nfirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,555 cases and 111 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 881,057 COVID-19 cases and 18,815 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

Bobcat earns Master Captain license, becomes first woman accepted into marine service technology program

Berrien County

Michigan EMS say underfunding, paramedic shortage has pushed industry to the brink

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg unveils All Aboard project

Education

NHS Class of 2021 celebrates final day of classes

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac unveils MSHDA modular home for sale

Berrien County

Health department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give joint COVID-19 update

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates seniors with honors program

Brandywine Education

Brandywine High School announces Top 10 students

Education

Due to high temperatures, EPS to go virtual Friday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 17-19

Cassopolis

Cassopolis senior to host charity basketball tournament

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 879,685 cases, 18,741 deaths

Business

Niles Third Thursday returns with pet ‘paw-ty’

News

Lighthouse Autism Center announces opening of newest center in Niles

News

Family carnival coming to Niles this weekend

Cass County

Cass County COA kicking off summer concert series Friday

News

Lakeland to offer free skin cancer screenings in Niles

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan welcomes new board members from Whirlpool, Woodlands

Cass County

Two women address SMC’s 54th commencements

Dowagiac

Amtrak approves increased speeds on some Michigan routes

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 10-16

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths

Berrien County

County proposes increase in Niles Township deputy force numbers