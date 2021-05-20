Daily Data: Thursday, May 20
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 13-18, BENTON HARBOR 1-0
At Benton Harbor
First Game
Brandywine 020 38 – 13 12 1
Benton Harbor 001 00 – 1 0 1
Cam Barrier (W, no-hitter); Steve Sargent (L)
3B: Jamier Palmer (BW)
HR: James Vaughn (BW)
Second Game
Brandywine (12)60 – 18 9 0
Benton Harbor 000 – 0 4
James Barnes (W, no-hitter); Mike Kirby (L)
2B: Cadien Wagley (BW)
3B: Cam Barrier (BW)
Varsity record: Brandywine 18-8
S.B. ST. JOSEPH 13, NILES 5
At South Bend
Niles 220 001 0 – 5 6 2
St. Joe 550 300 x – 13 11 3
Chase Lotsbaich (L), Gage Vota (2), Austin Bradley (3); Bryant Bogunia (W), Carson Collins (3)
2B: Chase Andres (N), Colin Smith (SJ), Keagen Frick (SJ), Bryce Lesher (SJ)
3B: Jack Quinn (SJ)
HR: Lesher (SJ)
Varsity record: Niles 17-10-1
SOCCER
NILES 4, BRANDYWINE 0
At Niles
Niles Goals
Steffy Ramirez, Mary Saylor 2, Sydney Skarbek
Buchanan sweeps BCS track meet at Brandywine
