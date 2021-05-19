May 19, 2021

Richard “Ryan” Dillavou

By Submitted

Published 4:34 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Sept. 23, 1986 — May 15, 2021

Richard “Ryan” Dillavou, 34, passed away May 15, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Sept. 23, 1986, in Niles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Dillavou.

Surviving is his mother, Tammy Samuels; two brothers, Jeremy Dillavou, Dustin (Sarah) Samuels; maternal grandmother, Susan Wells; and numerous other family members.

Ryan was a very kindhearted man that always put others ahead of himself. He enjoyed babysitting, cooking, music, playing saxophone, kayaking, drawing and doing yardwork. He lived life to the fullest and always managed to be the life of the party.

Memorial donations may be given to his Go-Fund me page.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles Third Thursday returns with pet ‘paw-ty’

News

Lighthouse Autism Center announces opening of newest center in Niles

News

Family carnival coming to Niles this weekend

Cass County

Cass County COA kicking off summer concert series Friday

News

Lakeland to offer free skin cancer screenings in Niles

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan welcomes new board members from Whirlpool, Woodlands

Cass County

Two women address SMC’s 54th commencements

Dowagiac

Amtrak approves increased speeds on some Michigan routes

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: May 10-16

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths

Berrien County

County proposes increase in Niles Township deputy force numbers

Dowagiac

SMC to add basketball, volleyball, wrestling for fall 2022

Cass County

Dowagiac man arrested following drug bust

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 14-16

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council passes new maintenance employee wage scale

Cass County

Niles community helps toddler fight leukemia

Cass County

MEC announces 2021 scholarship winners

Berrien County

Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 6

Berrien County

After 2020 cancellations, southwest Michigan communities look forward to traditional Memorial Day festivities

Business

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural spring market draws visitors, vendors from surrounding areas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County asks for public input with emergency management survey

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year