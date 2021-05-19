Niles Third Thursday returns with pet ‘paw-ty’

NILES – The second Niles Third Thursday event of 2021 will spotlight pets and 18 local businesses coming together to benefit the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan.

Organizer Laura Tuthill, co-owner of Iron Shoe Distillery at 3 N. Third St., said she hoped visitors to downtown would bring their pets outside to enjoy the nice weather and offerings with them.

“It’s a great time to come downtown. There will be something for everyone,” Tuthill said.

On Thursday, May 20, there will be music at The NODE, located on N. Second Street just off of E. Main Street, provided by Red Chuck Productions beginning at 4:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., at The NODE, Lace Studio will host a free Zumba class, accepting donations for the humane society. Luxe Wagon will be at Iron Shoe Distillery from 4 to 8 p.m. The participating businesses may be found at EatDrinkNiles.com, and updates on promotions, pet-friendly offerings and details are at the Eat. Drink. Niles, Michigan Facebook page.

In June, Third Thursday coordinators announced a superhero theme to look forward to.