COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 879,685 cases, 18,741 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,699 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,539 cases and 111 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 879,685 COVID-19 cases and 18,741 related deaths.