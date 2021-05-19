May 19, 2021

Cass County COA kicking off summer concert series Friday

By Max Harden

Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Council on Aging is hosting an event that is sure to have guests tapping their feet.

The COA, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, is hosting a free summer concert featuring country music band “Touch of Texas” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Lowe Center.

The concert, sponsored by Honor Credit Union, begins at 7 p.m., and food will be available for purchase from Scott’s Pig Roast food truck from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be the first in a series of concerts planned by the COA for the summer. The organization has concerts planned for June, July and August.

COA Lifelong Learning Coordinator Leslie Vargo hopes the concert series provides guests with a fun night of socializing after more than a year of COVID-induced isolation.

“I’ve had to open my mind up and get creative with event planning,” she said. “We’re lucky to have plenty of space for social distancing. We were one of the very few facilities open right now.”

Vargo said she typically plans events two months in advance, though things can change quickly during a pandemic.

“We will have more activities planned going forward,” she said.

The COA reopened its Cassopolis and Dowagiac locations to the public on March 1, along with some of its programs and services that have been temporarily shut down since mid-November. The organization is still restricting activities like its Euchre and Mahjong events but plans to open up in-person fitness classes in June.

“People are excited to come back,” said COA director of community development Kelli Casey. “The majority of those attending classes have been doing Zoom classes. Most plan to come back and some are still hesitant, so we will still provide Zoom as an option for those not ready to return to in-person classes.”

While local and national COVID guidelines continue to loosen, Casey said the COA will continue to do what is necessary to keep clients safe.
“We will continue to thoroughly clean and sanitize our facilities,” Casey said. “We’re trying to do what we can to ease people’s minds while encouraging them to socialize. We’re getting nice turnouts. We’re happy to be back and doing what we can to enrich their experience. This series will give them something to look forward to.”

