May 18, 2021

Brooklynn Bowman, 3, of Niles, slides down an inflatable slide on Saturday at a fair hosted to raise funds for she and her family as she fights leukemia. Bowman was diagnosed when she was 2, and has continued her fight into a maintenance phase this year. (Submitted)

Niles community helps toddler fight leukemia

By Christina Clark

Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

NILES – Last Saturday, friends of Brooklynn Bowman hosted a fair at the Cass County Fair grounds to raise money for her continued fight against leukemia.

The event had a corn hole tournament, face paint, mini horses, food, prizes, kids games, chair massages and more to support the family and the financial burden that comes with hospitalization and cancer treatments.

Brooklynn turned 3 years old May 2. It was an important birthday for her, and her family, as she has been in a “maintenance” phase of treatment. According to her mother, Trenity, Brooklynn has chemotherapy treatments at home every night of the week.

“She has a year and a half left to go, after maintenance,” Trenity said. “Tuesday nights, she does two rounds of two different chemos. On the weekend, she does chemo and another medicine.”

With the treatments, Trenity said Brooklynn is a “very happy little girl.”

“They don’t see any leukemia cells right now,” Trenity said. “You couldn’t tell she was sick unless you know.”

Brooklynn’s battle began officially in late July 2020. Trenity said she noticed Brooklynn sleeping for nearly two days straight.

“I had to wake her up to get her to eat, drink or do anything,” Trenity said. “On July 29, her face was pale. Really pale. She had sunken eyes.”

After having gone to the doctor before looking for answers, Trenity took Brooklynn to the emergency room. She was told her daughter was fighting a virus, but she had a feeling it was more than that. After a negative strep throat and COVID-19 test, Trenity wanted bloodwork done.

“I knew no toddler sleeps for two days straight,” she said.

When the lab results showed up in her MiChart account, Trenity’s fears that something deeper was wrong were confirmed. Her white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets were very low.

She was told that her daughter had leukemia or bone marrow cancer.

“I asked [the doctor] where the best place was to go [for treatment],” Trenity recalled. “He said the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.”

Trenity was transferred to the children’s hospital in Grand Rapids on July 29.

“By the time we got there, they had platelets, blood, fluid, everything she needed. That was a Thursday. The next Friday, she did a bone marrow biopsy. We were told for sure that it was leukemia,” Trenity said. “That following Monday, she got put in for another bone marrow biopsy to make sure everything was where it was supposed to be. [The medical staff] placed a report, and they started chemotherapy the following Monday.”

Both Trenity and father, Bret, were able sit with Brooklynn while she received her treatments.

“We live in Niles, and the hospital is in Grand Rapids. Her dad had to drive back and forth a lot,” said Trenity.

Trenity stayed at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital from late July to the beginning of September.

“The doctor at DeVos [Children’s Hospital] said that if we had waited one more week, we wouldn’t have her today,” Trenity said.

Throughout the Brooklynn’s fight against leukemia, she has been supported by family, friends and the community. Last year, a GoFundMe was set up by Trenity’s friend to help the family as they split their time between two cities.

“We can’t help Brooklynn fight this fight with [everyone],” Trenity said. “It takes an army to fight cancer.

Brooklyn was able to attend Saturday’s event, organized by Trenity and Bret’s friends.

“She loved the bounce houses, water slides and face painting,” Trenity said.

Final numbers for funds raised by the event are still being counted, according to Trenity, but she was pleased with the turnout.

Through Friday, May 21, Healthy Habits, 305 E. Main St., Niles, is donating $1 from each shake and tea sale to Brooklynn Bowman’s medical expenses. A donation jar is set up inside the business to additional donations.

Print Article

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council passes new maintenance employee wage scale

Cass County

Niles community helps toddler fight leukemia

Cass County

MEC announces 2021 scholarship winners

Berrien County

Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 6

Berrien County

After 2020 cancellations, southwest Michigan communities look forward to traditional Memorial Day festivities

Business

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural spring market draws visitors, vendors from surrounding areas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County asks for public input with emergency management survey

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen