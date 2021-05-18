COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,675 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,536 cases and 110 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 878,125 COVID-19 cases and 18,710 related deaths.
