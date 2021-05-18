May 18, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths

By Submitted

Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,675 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,536 cases and 110 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 878,125 COVID-19 cases and 18,710 related deaths.

 

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 878,125 cases, 18,710 deaths

Berrien County

County proposes increase in Niles Township deputy force numbers

Dowagiac

SMC to add basketball, volleyball, wrestling for fall 2022

Cass County

Dowagiac man arrested following drug bust

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 14-16

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Village Council passes new maintenance employee wage scale

Cass County

Niles community helps toddler fight leukemia

Cass County

MEC announces 2021 scholarship winners

Berrien County

Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 6

Berrien County

After 2020 cancellations, southwest Michigan communities look forward to traditional Memorial Day festivities

Business

PHOTO STORY: Inaugural spring market draws visitors, vendors from surrounding areas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County asks for public input with emergency management survey

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony