UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

ST. JOSEPH — Anna Murphy, CEO and president of United Way of Southwest Michigan, has been selected to join the newly formed United Way Worldwide Business Strategy Task Force.

The Business Strategy Task Force was established in April by the Board of Trustees of United Way Worldwide to give voice to local United Ways in decisions around strategies, initiatives, and investments that impact them. Three existing Transformation Workstreams — Decision Making, Local Market Segmentation, and Mergers & Combinations — will become more formal endeavors under the Business Strategy Task Force.

Murphy was chosen to represent mid-sized United Ways. The 20 United Way CEOs on the task force were picked by their peers to represent the entire worldwide network.

“I’m honored to be named to the Business Strategy Task Force and looking forward to the important work we are going to do,” Murphy said. “United Ways and the marketplaces in which we operate are facing ever-changing influences, and it’s crucial to assess the current network business model and strategies and address gaps in equitable, transparent engagement across the network with models that clearly define the roles and responsibilities for United Way Worldwide and local United Ways.”

Rachel Wade, vice president of strategy for United Way of Southwest Michigan, was selected to join the Network Decision Making Workstream, which falls under the purview of the Business Strategy Task Force to which Murphy now belongs. This workstream will co-create the framework and governance of how United Way Worldwide comes together with local United Ways to make decisions, drive innovation, and align around strategy and execution at the network level.

Wade said, “With these groups, United Ways have a tremendous opportunity to re-evaluate the network business model, create a more collaborative framework for decision-making, and strengthen how the network works together with stronger alignment around roles, values, and strategies for growth and efficiency,” Wade said. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started.”

This collective work is designed to help strengthen the United Way network and drive all United Ways toward a shared mission and goals.