May 17, 2021

Jessica Heroy

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:49 am Monday, May 17, 2021

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A teen killed in an Ontwa Township shooting Sunday has been identified as a Cassopolis Middle School student.

In social media posts, Jessica Heroy, 15, was confirmed by family members to be the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting on Maple Street in Ontwa Township. Heroy was killed around 2 p.m. Sunday when officers with the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department were called to investigate the shooting of a 15-year-old by a 12-year-old.

Witnesses told police that a gun had been taken from a safe, but it had been believed that the gun was unloaded. The suspect pointed the weapon at Heroy and pulled the trigger. Heroy died at the scene from her injuries.

Cassopolis Public Schools Superintendent Angela Piazza confirmed Heroy was a student at Cassopolis Middle School. Monday, crisis counselors from Cassopolis Public Schools, Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District and Woodlands Behavioral Health were at all district school buildings to support students and staff.

“Our heart goes out to the family and the community for this terrible tragedy,” Piazza said.

Police are currently investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office to review charges.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help family members with Heroy’s funeral expenses. To donate, visit gofund.me/fc130aae.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop