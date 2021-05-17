Scott Haines, of Edwardsburg

July 1, 1961 — May 13, 2021

Scott Lee “Scrutiny” Haines, 59, of Edwardsburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 13, 2021.

His life began July 1, 1961, in Dowagiac, the second of seven boys born to William and Sharon Haines, Sr.

Scrutiny was a dedicated motorcycle rider and loved Harleys and anything fast and loud. He would do anything for anyone that needed any help. His daughter remembers that he had the best hugs. He loved taking his granddaughter fishing and going for walks. Scrutiny loved all of his family and friends. He worked for Merhow in White Pigeon for many years.

Scott will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli (David) Longanecker; one son, Jason Haines; two grandchildren, Sofia Cocco, D.J. Longanecker; three brothers, Todd “Bone” Haines, Terry (Kelly) Haines, Mark Haines; one sister-in-law, Sharon Haines; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Kirk “Corky” Haines, Bryen Haines, and William “Brun” Haines, II; and one sister-in-law, Sherry Haines.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Scott’s life and a ride on a date and at a time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.