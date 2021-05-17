Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP – Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a motorcycle personal injury traffic crash that occurred on Morton Street west of Glenwood Road in Wayne Township, Cass County.

The driver Jeffrey Scott Yant, 41, of Kalamazoo, was traveling east on Morton Road when he struck a deer in the roadway. Deputies found Yant’s vehicle in a ditch, but he had left the scene.

Yant was transported by private vehicle to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Yant told police he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor. Wayne Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.