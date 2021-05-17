Dowagiac’s Weller named first-team All-Wolverine Conference
NILES — Despite its runner-up finish, the Edwardsburg boys basketball team did not land a single player on the first team of the All-Wolverine Conference squad for 2020-21.
League champion Otsego and Paw Paw both finished with two selections.
Dowagiac, Allegan, Sturgis and Three Rivers all had one first-team pick.
Representing the Chieftains was Henry Weller, who led southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 18.9. He was the lone Dowagiac player to earn all-conference honors.
The Eddies did have three players named to the second team — Brendan Byce, Max Hafner and Luke Stowasser.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Riley Scofield, Allegan
Henry Weller, Dowagiac
Ashton Atwarter, Otsego
Jakson Dentler, Otsego
Mitchell Mason, Paw Paw
Finlay Tate, Paw Paw
Thomas Kurowski, Sturgis
Isaiah Moore, Three Rivers
Coach of the Year
Brian Burg, Three Rivers
Second Team
Jaileil Holt, Allegan
Brendan Byce, Edwardsburg
Max Hafner, Edwardsburg
Luke Stowasser, Edwardsburg
Trae Knight, Otsego
Jack Anderson, Plainwell
Nate Faupel, Plainwell
Brayden Webb, Sturgis
Andrew Brown, Three Rivers
Jacob Conklin, Vicksburg
Parker Wilson, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Cooper Smalldon, Otsego
Diogo Ramos, Plainwell
Jacob Thompson, Sturgis
Final Standings
Otsego 7-1
Edwardsburg 6-2
Three Rivers 6-2
Plainwell 5-3
Paw Paw 4-4
Sturgis 4-4
Allegan 2-6
Dowagiac 1-7
Vicksburg 1-7
