May 17, 2021

The MHSAA released the seeds for the upcoming district soccer tournament. District pairings are now being released by the host schools. (Leader file photo)

District pairings announced in soccer, softball, baseball

By Staff Report

Published 4:12 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has released the district tournament pairings.

The top two teams are seeded with the remaining teams being drawn in to the remaining spots in the bracket.

Brandywine is hosting the Division 3 district, which is scheduled to begin May 26.

Constantine will host Buchanan in the opening round at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals June 1 against the winner of the Berrien Springs and Dowagiac quarterfinal match at 5 p.m. May 27. The Shamrocks will host that match.

Brandywine will host Three Rivers in its opening match on 5 p.m. May 26. The winner of that match will take on Coloma, which received a first-round bye.

The sites for the semifinals have not been announced. The championship match at Brandywine will be at 5 p.m. June 3.

 

Baseball

Division 2

Lakeshore will be the host of the Division 2 district baseball tournament.

Niles and Dowagiac will have the play-in game at 5 p.m. June 1 in Stevensville. The winner advances to the district semifinals at 10 a.m. June 5 to take Berrien Springs, which received a first-round bye.

Edwardsburg and Lakeshore, who also received byes, will meet in the second semifinal at approximately 12:30 p.m. The championship is set for 3 p.m.

 

Division 3

Bridgman will host the Division 3 tournament, which will begin with the Bees hosting Brandywine in the play-in game at 4:30 p.m. June 1.

The winner advances to face Watervliet in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. June 5.

Buchanan and Coloma will play in the second semifinal at approximately noon. The finals are scheduled for 2 p.m.

 

Softball

Division 2

The district draw for the softball tournament hosted by Edwardsburg will have Niles and Paw Paw facing off in the play-in game at 4:30 p.m. June 1. Niles will host the game.

The winner of the game will advance to face Dowagiac in the district semifinal at 10 a.m. June 5 at Edwardsburg. The other semifinal will pit the host Eddies against Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers at approximately noon.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

 

Division 3

Buchanan and Brandywine will play in the Division 3 district being hosted by Bronson.

The Bobcats will face Centreville in the play-in game at 5 p.m. June 1 in Bronson. The winner advances to face the host Vikings in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. June 5.

Constantine and Buchanan will play in the second semifinal at approximately noon. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County asks for public input with emergency management survey

Cass County

Man involved in 2020 murder of Dowagiac man pleads guilty

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Renaissance Faire sees success in its third year

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

Berrien County

Buchanan man sentenced to jail time for drug possession

Dowagiac

Kalamazoo man injured in Wayne Township motorcycle crash

Berrien County

UWSM CEO chosen for United Way worldwide task force

Cassopolis

Teen killed in Ontwa Township shooting confirmed to be Cassopolis student

News

Niles Police Log: May 5-12

Cass County

New pavilion project breaks ground in Russom Park

Breaking News

Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers