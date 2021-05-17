Daily Data: Tuesday, May 18
GOLF
VICKSBURG 213, DOWAGIAC 229
At Hampshire Country Club
Medalist
Sean Kelly, Aiden Woosley, Vicksburg – 48
Dowagiac Results
Abraham Guernsey 55, Kaden Sandora 63, Luke Spagnoli 56, Hunter Ausra 61, Dane Spagnoli 57
Dowagiac JV Results
Ben Pinkowski 59, Nic Green 67, Ethan Orrick 71
Buchanan Quad
At Orchard Hills
Team Scores
Kalamazoo Christian 168, New Prairie A 203, Buchanan 221, New Prairie B 254
Buchanan Results
Ethan Valentine 44, John Gartland 44, Logan Carson 56, Nick McKeon 77
TENNIS
EDWARDSBURG 6, NILES 2
At Edwardsburg
Singles
- Leah Hosang (ED) d. Laura Golubski 6-0, 6-4; 2. Claire Deak (ED) d. Eva Shepherd 6-2, 6-1, 3. Ella Jerdon (ED) d. Meg Crites 6-0, 6-2; 4. Reagan Hartman (ED) d. Nicole Aufie 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Channing Green-Jenna McGann (ED) d. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Paige Albright-Mackenzie Schaible (ED) d. Nevaeh Williams-Anna Johnson 6-3, 6-0; 3. Meg Klingaman-Stella McDaniel (N) d. Eucris Ugay-Ella Stern 7-6(5), 6-4; 4. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Kennedy (N) d. Avery McNew-Delaney Haradine 6-4 6-4
BASEBALL
CASSOPOLIS 15-2, BLOOMINGDALE 0-3
At Cassopolis
First Game
Bloomingdale 000 0 – 0 0 7
Cassopolis 373 2 – 15 6 1
R.J. Drews (W), Joseph Furian (L)
3B: Kendon Williams (CA)
Second Game
Bloomingdale 102 000 0 – 3 5 2
Cassopolis 000 011 0 – 2 5 2
Wyatt Gumpert (W)
2B: Kendon Williams (CA)
SOCCER
OTSEGO 7, DOWAGIAC 1
At Otsego
Dowagiac Goal
Jessa Davis
THREE RIVERS 4, EDWARDSBURG 1
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg Goal
Macey Laubach
TRACK & FIELD
Comstock Invitational
At Comstock
Girls Results
Team Scores
Centerville 194.5, Hopkins 134.5, Parchment 99, Comstock 51, Fruitport Calvary Christian 31, Cassopolis 30, West Michigan Lutheran 18
(Top 5 Cassopolis Finishers)
800: 3. Lauren Anderson 2:41.95; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans 27-7.25; Discus: 3. Alexis Milirans 68-10; High jump: 3. Katherine Gregory 4-6
Boys Results
Team Scores
Centreville 181.5, Hopkins 145.5, Parchment 113.5, GR NorthPointe Christian 59, Cassooplis 53.5. Comstock 36, Fruitport Calvary Christian 26
(Top 5 Cassopolis Finishers)
200: 5. Braydon Grissom 25.37; 1,600: 4. Robert Ward 5:12.34, 5. William Westphal 5:12.72; 3,200: 2. William Westphal 11:25.27; 1,600 relay: 4. Cassopolis (Cole Millirans, Steven Christopher, Braydon Grissom, Robert Ward) 3:51.26; 3,200 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, William Westphal, Robert Ward, Aidan Ward) 9:20.42; Long jump: 1. Braydon Grissom 19-35, 5. Steven Christopher
