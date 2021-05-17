Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade
CASSOPOLIS — Celebrate the end of National Nursing Home Week, Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital St., Cassopolis, hosted an outdoor parade for its staff and residents.
After a long year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff said the parade was a welcome celebration.
