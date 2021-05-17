Brandon James Truitt, of Dowagiac

Oct. 8, 1986 — May 13, 2021

Brandon James Truitt, 34, of Dowagiac, died suddenly of natural causes Thursday evening, May 13, 2021.

His life began Oct. 8, 1986, in Niles, the middle of three children born to Kent and Judy Truitt. Brandon grew up in Sister Lakes, Michigan. He was a baptized and confirmed member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 2005. He then attended the Barber College of Lansing. After graduation in 2009, Brandon founded and became the proud owner of Tru Barbers in Edwardsburg.

Brandon’s positive attitude toward life was contagious. He blessed everyone who knew him with his sense of humor, compassion, big heart and big hugs. He was generous, loved his family and friends and was loyal to his customers. Brandon had an infectious personality and made everyone laugh with his quick wit. He loved people and never met a stranger or someone he couldn’t carry on a conversation with. He loved golf and was a huge Notre Dame and Detroit Lions football fan. He loved traveling and spending time with his many close friends and family.

Brandon was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Kent and Judy Truitt, of Dowagiac; brother, Jeremy Truitt, of Dowagiac; sister, Lindsey Truitt, of Grand Rapids; aunts and uncles, Alice Robbins, Christine Leitke, Tom Leitke, Sue (David) Frazier, Kathy Leitke, Scott Truitt; cousins, Lori (Derek) Demmon, Sherry Robbins, Stacy (Mike) Behnke, Kevin Frazier, Kristi Frazier, Jenny (Dennis) Whitaker, Katie (Jesse) Charles, Emily (David) Gillesby, Melissa Leitke, Thomas (Yilin) Leitke, Henry Leitke, and Rachael Leitke; and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by all four grandparents, Rein and Tina Leitke and Maurice and Donna Truitt; his uncles, Henry “Heinie” Leitke and Godfather Joe Robbins; and his beloved cousin, Bryan Frazier.

Family and friends gathered Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St. Cassopolis. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac with calling at the church beginning one-hour prior at 10 a.m.

Brandon was laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, Michigan near his family.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Brandon be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary Street, Dowagiac, Michigan 49047, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.