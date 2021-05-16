May 16, 2021

Cody French has resigned as Niles’ varsity football coach. (Leader file photo)

Niles, Dowagiac begin process of looking for new football coaches

By Staff Report

Published 2:51 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021

NILES — When the Niles and Dowagiac football teams hit the gridiron in 2021, both will have new faces running their respective programs.

At Dowagiac, Randy Brooks resigned earlier this spring after two years at the helm of the Chieftain program.

Brooks confirmed his resignation.

Randy Brooks has resigned as Dowagiac’s varsity football coach after two seasons. (Leader file photo)

Niles’ new football coach, Cody French, who was hired in March, recently resigned to take a position at another high school, according to Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton.

Brooks, who was an assistant coach for the Chieftains under Bernard Thomas, helped Dowagiac to the 1990 state championship. He also helped Edwardsburg win a state championship as its defensive coordinator in 2018.

Dowagiac was 8-8 in his two seasons coaching the Chieftains. Dowagiac was 5-4 his first season and 3-3 last year, which was shortened due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

French coached most recently at Elkhart High School. He played his high school football at Gladwin High School for Coach Josh Sattuck, whose staff he joined in 2020 at Elkhart as the team’s defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

French replaced Joe Sassano, who coached five seasons at Niles.

The Vikings never won more than three games in a season under Sassano, and were 1-6 last year.

Niles is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season against Sturgis on Aug. 27 as it joins the Wolverine Conference after spending one year as a member of the BCS Athletic Conference.

Dowagiac will open its season against Vicksburg on Aug. 27.

Both school districts have begun the process of hiring new coaches.

Print Article

Cass County

New look: Dowagiac District Library welcomes guests with grand opening ceremony

Dowagiac

SMC graduating 87 with honors

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department