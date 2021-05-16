Edwardsburg boys win Wolverine Conference track title

OTSEGO — The Edwardsburg boys track team edged Allegan at the Wolverine Conference Track Championships for the team title, 137.5-132.5 at Otsego High School on Saturday.

Host Otsego won the girls championship with a score of 119. Plainwell was the runner-up with 108.5 points.

Braiden Domer was a four-time conference champion for the Eddies. He won the 100-meters with a time of 11.68, the 200-meters with a time of 23.58, and was a member of the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

The 400-meter relay team, which ran a time of 45.14, also consisted of Isaiyah Swart, Same Kaczor and Warren Fessenden. The 800-meter squad, which was made up of Swartz, Kaczor and Luke Stowasser, ran a time of 1:35.46.

Stowasser and Jacob Pegura were three-time conference champions. Stowasser, one of the top high jumpers in the state regardless of division, cleared 6-foot-6 to win the event. He also won the long jump with a leap of 21-8. Pegura also the 110-meter high hurdles (16.88), the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (43.89) and was a member of the winning 1,600-meter relay team, which also consisted of Bryce Backus, Jayden Slough and Fessenden. That team posted a winning time of 3:45.20.

Edwardsburg also took first place in the 3,200-meter relay with the team of Kane McCrory, Slough, Will Leman and Kaleb Brown posting a time of 9:12.27.

The Edwardsburg girls did not have a conference championship, but finished with five third-place finishes and five fourth-place finishes.

Emmalee Hayden was third in the 100-meters (13.95), Alayah Calhoun was third in the 200-meters (28.07), Jessica Ferguson third in the 400-meters (1:03.64) and Sophia Overmyer third in the high jump (4-9).

Dowagiac’s Erin Beck had the only top-five finish for the Chieftains as she was fourth in the 3,200-meters. Beck set a school record in the 1,600-meters with a time of 5:52.11.